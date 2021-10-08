Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 8:22 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 de…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild te…
Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Models are s…