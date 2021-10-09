Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 11:23 PM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.