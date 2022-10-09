Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
