 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert