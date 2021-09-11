 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

Local Weather

