Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

