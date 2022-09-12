 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from MON 1:09 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert