Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

