Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 5:00 AM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 2…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. M…
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly clo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tempera…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It should b…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a hot day t…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the K…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 55F. Winds NW at …