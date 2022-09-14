The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
