Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

