Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
