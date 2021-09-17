Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
