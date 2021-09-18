Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.