Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph.