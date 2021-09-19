The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 2…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the for…
This evening in Kenosha: Clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. T…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'…
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The …
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's conditions a…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperatu…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…