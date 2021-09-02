Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.