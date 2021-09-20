Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
