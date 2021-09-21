Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
