Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.