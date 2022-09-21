 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

