Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from WED 7:00 AM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.