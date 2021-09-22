 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from WED 7:00 AM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

