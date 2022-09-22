Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

