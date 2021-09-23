Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until THU 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
