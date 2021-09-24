 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

