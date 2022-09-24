 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

