 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert