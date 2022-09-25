Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.