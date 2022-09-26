Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.