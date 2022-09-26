Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a warm one Tuesday, temps are going down today with a cold front moving over us. Rain will be around as well. See when the best chance is and how much cooler it will get for Thursday here.
Isolated showers and storms are expected today, tonight, and tomorrow as a warm front and cold front work over us. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Some patchy fog early this morning, but otherwise a nice day ahead. A warm front will bring showers and storms back Monday night and send temperatures rising for Tuesday. Get all the details here.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We'll see sunshine…