 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert