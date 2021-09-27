Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.