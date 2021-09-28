Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
