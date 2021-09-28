 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert