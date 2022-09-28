Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to another cold front, temps will be well below normal both today and tonight. A few showers Tuesday night as well. Find out who has the best chance and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
After a warm one Tuesday, temps are going down today with a cold front moving over us. Rain will be around as well. See when the best chance is and how much cooler it will get for Thursday here.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. P…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. …