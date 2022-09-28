Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 28, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

