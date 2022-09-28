Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.