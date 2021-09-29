Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.