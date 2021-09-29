Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
