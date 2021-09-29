 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert