Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to another cold front, temps will be well below normal both today and tonight. A few showers Tuesday night as well. Find out who has the best chance and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. P…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degree…