Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT.