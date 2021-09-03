Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.