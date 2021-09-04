Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
