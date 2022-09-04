 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert