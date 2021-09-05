The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
