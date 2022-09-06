Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated showers and storms Friday, but a better chance of rain Saturday with a cold front. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures in our complete Labor Day weekend forecast.
Sunny with above normal temperatures today. Foggy conditions expected late tonight and Thursday morning. See how long the fog will stick around and when there's a chance for showers and storms here.
Temperatures will continue to rise today. Cloud cover will also be increasing with isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…
The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected …
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 33% chance…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for …
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees t…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.