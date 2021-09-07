Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
