Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 6:00 PM CDT.