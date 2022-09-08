The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated showers and storms Friday, but a better chance of rain Saturday with a cold front. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures in our complete Labor Day weekend forecast.
Fog around early this morning with a little rain mixed in. The fog will go away by late morning, but the chance for showers will linger a little longer. See where the best chance of rain is here.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of southern Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Here's your forecast for the rest of the day.
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 33% chance…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for …
Temperatures will continue to rise today. Cloud cover will also be increasing with isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Kenosha's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It shoul…