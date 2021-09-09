 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

