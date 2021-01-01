Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
