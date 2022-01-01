This evening in Kenosha: Periods of snow. Low near 15F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
