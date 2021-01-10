 Skip to main content
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.81. A 26-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

