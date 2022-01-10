 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low around 0F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph.

