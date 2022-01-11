Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
