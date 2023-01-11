Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.