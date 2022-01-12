 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert