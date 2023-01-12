This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha
